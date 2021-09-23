TAUNTON (CBS) – Two Taunton police officers used their own money to buy a new bicycle for a young boy whose bike was stolen two times in a matter of weeks.
On Wednesday, Officer Michael Flynn and Officer Michael Hughes took a theft report on Ashland Street.
Dawn King said her 6-year-old son Bryan’s bike was stolen overnight. He had just received the bike as an early birthday present after his previous bike was stolen last month.
Police Chief Edward Walsh said the officers decided after leaving the home they would use their own money to buy Bryan the same style bike.
The officers told the boy’s mother they had some additional questions about the incident and needed to return to their home. Instead, they presented Bryan with the new bike, two bike locks, and gave the family some tips to make sure a similar theft doesn’t happen again.
“This is a fantastic example of community policing and I want to commend officers Flynn and Hughes for their selflessness and caring,” Walsh said. “This boy had his bike stolen twice in a short period of time and that can be devastating for a child. I’m glad our officers were able to put a smile on his face and brighten his day.”