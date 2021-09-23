NATICK (CBS) – Natick Police are looking for a gun that was accidentally left on the roof of a car and may have fallen off near a school.
Police said a person went to a home in Natick Wednesday evening and at some point "inadvertently left a firearm on top of their vehicle." The unidentified person called police to tell them what happened and said the gun may have fallen off "in the area of Lilja School" on Bacon Street.
"The firearm was not lost on school grounds but the vehicle took a route that led past the school," Natick Police said in a Facebook post.
Officers brought in their K-9 and a K-9 from the State Police who is specifically trained to search for guns, but nothing was found as of Thursday morning.
Parents were alerted as a precaution and officers were in the area for the start of school Thursday.
“If you see anything, please do not handle it and call 911 immediately,” police said. “This would be a great opportunity for parents to have a discussion with their children about what to do if they ever see a firearm.”