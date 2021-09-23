SOMERVILLE (CBS) — Thousands of dead fish have piled up along the shores of the Mystic River in Everett and Somerville.
SkyEye captured the floating fish in the river on Thursday afternoon.
The Mystic River Watershed Association says the fish are Atlantic Medhaden. Experts from the MyRWA says the deaths are actually natural, and they don’t have to do with water quality.
“Ultimately, this high density of fish likely used up oxygen and perished. These are generally considered ‘natural’ die-offs, perhaps with role of predator (Stripers) pushing school into estuary,” MyRWA wrote on its Facebook page. “This is not a reflection on water quality– which earns a ‘B+’ on the mainstem of the river nor a pollution problem.”