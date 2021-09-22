BOSTON (CBS) — Most humans in Massachusetts are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Now, it’s the zoo animals’ turn to get the shot.
Zoo New England said Wednesday that is has started to vaccinate animals that are susceptible to contracting COVID. There have not been any cases yet among animals at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston or The Stone Zoo in Stoneham.
The vaccine made by Zoetis is specially designed for animals with approval from the USDA. High-risk species include primates, big cats including lions, tigers and snow leopards, ferrets and otters.
Like the human version, the vaccine is given in two doses about four weeks apart. The zoo says it will take up to four months to make sure all vulnerable animals in their care are vaccinated.
“We are deeply committed to providing exceptional care to all of the animals residing at our zoos. While we do not expect any adverse reactions to the vaccine, nor have any been reported from other zoos, we will be monitoring all of the animals closely for any signs of a vaccine reaction.” senior veterinarian Dr. Chris Bonar said in a statement.
Zoo New England shared a photo of staff practicing to give female tiger Anala her vaccine.
Zoo staff have been wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing around at-risk species.