(MARE) – Aiyanna is a caring girl who has a great sense of humor and is very funny, creative, and inquisitive. She likes gymnastics, swimming, and imaginary play. She has an educational plan that includes assistance with social, academic, and emotional needs. Aiyanna has been on the honor roll and also on the school council in the past. She does very well in school. Resilient Aiyanna wants a loving family that will help her be successful despite her past trauma. Through therapy, she has learned to be a strong advo-cate for herself.

Freed for adoption, Aiyanna would do well in a family with at least one female caregiver with older children or as an only child. She has asked for her own bedroom and would like a home with a small dog. Aiyanna will thrive on one-on-one attention and structure in her new family. She will need much love and guidance in her new home. Aiyanna would like to maintain in-person visits with her brother who lives in western MA, as well as other forms of regular contact. Her social worker would welcome someone who could be a visiting resource to her until an adoptive family is found.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.