BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are on a roll, though they haven’t exactly looked like the “Red” Sox for most of the team’s six-game win streak. And that will continue until this streak comes to an end.

Four of Boston’s six straight victories have come at home, and in each of those wins, the team has been wearing their yellow “City Connect” uniforms. The team hadn’t worn the special Boston Marathon-themed unis since Patriots’ Day weekend in April, but brought them back to start their final homestand of the 2021 regular season.

When the win streak kept going though, the team decided to stick with the yellow and blue threads. So there they were again, donning in the uniforms Tuesday night to start a two-game set against the New York Mets.

After erasing an early 2-0 deficit to earn a 6-3 comeback victory, you better believe the superstitious Sox will be wearing those uniforms again Wednesday evening. They’ve decided that they’ll continue to look like highlighters until this win streak comes to an end.

“Hey, we’re on a good run,” said shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who drove in four of Boston’s six runs on Tuesday. “As of now, I don’t anticipate us changing it for tomorrow. I don’t know about the next day, but hopefully tomorrow we have that thing on again.

“If we win tomorrow, you know, hopefully we see it the next day also,” added Bogaerts. “I know it’s not white and red. I know we’re not the ‘Yellow Sox.’ But we need wins right now. So if it’s yellow, it’s yellow.”

The uniforms were met with mixed reactions when they were unveiled earlier this season. But no one seems to mind the different look at the moment — as long as the team keeps picking up wins at the most important time of the year.

“In here, we have some smart people,” said Bogaerts. “I think they made the right choice of putting on the yellow, and hopefully tomorrow we wear the yellow again.”

This six-game win streak is Boston’s longest since an eight-game streak that stretched from the end of June to the start of July. The team shook off a 12-16 August to start September 12-6, and they’ve won 18 of their last 29 games overall. This home cooking likely would have come whether they were wearing their yellow uniforms or not, as the Sox are 38-18 at Fenway Park over their last 56 home games.

“It’s good. It’s fun. We had our good stretches, we had our rough stretches, but this is a good time to be winning ball games,” said Bogaerts. “Hopefully this will continue. We just have to maintain the way we’re playing with the effort level and the energy level.”

Boston has four games remaining on their current homestand, with one more against the Mets on Wednesday night before starting a three-game set against the New York Yankees on Friday. As long as the wins keep coming, the team will continue to take the field in those bright yellow unis.