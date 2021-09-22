BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Stevens may not be done tinkering with the Celtics roster. Boston reportedly hosted veteran forward Gary Clark for a workout, as the team gets set to begin training camp next week.
Clark worked out for the C's on Tuesday, according to Sportando's Emiliano Carchia. Forbes' Chris Grenham confirmed that report on Wednesday, but added that the two sides have not agreed on a contract or training camp invite at this time.
The 26-year-old Clark has played for four NBA teams since going undrafted out of Cincinnati in 2018. Of his 132 games in the NBA, 69 of them came over his first two years in the league with the Houston Rockets. Following his time in Houston, Clark played for the Orlando Magic, Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers. He played 35 games for the Magic last season, including 11 starts, but was traded to the Nuggets as part of the trade that sent Aaron Gordon to Denver. Clark was released by the Nuggets after appearing in two games, and finished the year on a two-way contract with the 76ers.
Over his career, the 6-foot-6 Clark has averaged 3.2 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. Should he join the C's as a camp invite, he'd be an end-of-bench stretch four behind the likes of Al Horford, Grant Williams and Juancho Hernangomez. The Celtics reportedly invited former Nets and Knicks guard Theo Pinson to training camp on Wednesday, leaving the team with one more open spot on the training camp roster.
Celtics training camp will tip off next Tuesday.