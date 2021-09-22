BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics have reportedly signed free agent wing Theo Pinson for training camp, which tips off next week. The 26-year-old guard previously played with the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report Pinson's pact with the Celtics on Wednesday morning. He'll be a longshot to make the roster, joining Juwan Morgan and Luke Kornet as players set to attend camp without any guaranteed salary, but could be a candidate for Boston's one remaining two-way contract.
Pinson had a solid four-year collegiate career at UNC, and was the starting shooting guard when the Tar Heels won an NCAA title in 2016-17. He averaged 10.3 points and 6.5 rebounds as a senior in 2017-18, but went undrafted that summer.
He had an impressive run on the Summer League Nets in 2018, earning himself a two-way contract that season. He appeared in 51 games over his two seasons in Brooklyn, averaging 3.9 points per game off the bench, but was waived in June 2020.
Pinson appeared in 17 games for the Knicks after signing a two-way contract with New York in November 2020, but he only saw 34 minutes of action and scored just two points off 1-for-9 shooting — including an 0-for-8 clip from three-point range.
He’s best known as being a great teammate, according to his former mates on the Nets and the Knicks. Pinson has been lauded for bringing a ton of energy to the bench and the practice floor, while also dishing out some fancy high-fives with his teammates.
Theo Pinson appreciation tweet. #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/7OnSVYEtbB
Theo Pinson appreciation tweet. #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/7OnSVYEtbB
— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) April 20, 2021
The soon-to-be 26-year-old has played well in his G League career, averaging 19.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists over two seasons for the Long Island Nets.