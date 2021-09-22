TAUNTON (CBS) — Bristol-Plymouth Technical School has shut down its varsity and junior varsity football teams due to an increase in COVID-19 cases among players.
Team activities will be closed until Sept. 27 unless more COVID cases are reported.
Students who were identified as close contacts of team members who tested positive were notified by the school nurse.
"We appreciate the continued patience and cooperation from our entire school community, including students, their families and school staff," Superintendent Dr. Alexandre Magalhaes said. "We would also like to thank the City of Taunton and the Board of Health for their ongoing guidance and assistance as we continue to navigate the pandemic and keep our students safe."
The school did not say how many of the football players tested positive for COVID.