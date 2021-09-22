REVERE (CBS) – It’s a tragic scene: Boston’s drug-infested homeless encampment at the intersection of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue. It has earned nicknames like “Methadone Mile” and “Mass & Cass.”

“We don’t have the capacity or the resources to deal with the Mass and Cass issue by ourselves,” said Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo. He says Boston officials never contacted him about plans to relocate some of the homeless from their city to the Quality Inn on Route 1 in Revere.

Neighbors who live around the hotel are now braced for problems. One man who lives behind the hotel wondered what headaches would come with the move. “If it’s already a headache at the mile over there, what’s it going do over here?” he asked.

There’s reason to be concerned. “After the pandemic, it’s getting out of control,” said Janet Colombo, who owns New Market Pizza & Grill. She said the desperation outside her shop has brought crime and vandalism. “They broke my windows like six times already. I changed the window yesterday.”

Back in Revere, Mayor Arrigo sent a scathing letter to the Boston Public Health Commission. “It is with immense frustration that I write to you today,” the letter read. “…the level of disorganization from BPHC regarding this effort is appalling.”

Mass and Cass has become a flashpoint in Boston’s mayoral race. The two candidates say most of those staying there are not even from Boston.

“This is still a conversation with our regional partners. We need to be on the same page with proactive comprehensive strategies,” said City Councilor Michelle Wu on Wednesday.

Her opponent, City Councilor Annissa Essaibi-George spoke about the issue before Wednesday’s Council meeting. “Other communities, other cities and towns, have to step up and help,” she said.

A Boston spokesperson said the city will be renting 30 rooms at the Quality Inn, saying “the City must not shoulder this burden alone.”

Revere’s mayor says he’s willing to help, but he needs to be included in the conversation. “Moving people from Mass and Cass to Route 1 to a hotel that is isolated to public transportation … is not a real solution,” he said.