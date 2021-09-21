LOWELL (CBS) — Which Massachusetts city is home to the rudest drivers in the state? A new study says it’s Lowell.
The survey from Insurify says drivers in Lowell are 55% ruder than the rest of the state. Just over 42 out of every 1,000 drivers were cited for rude behavior, the research claims.
Insurify compared driving records in communities across the state. Rude drivers are defined as those with one or more violations including failing to yield, failing to stop, illegally passing, tailgating, street racing or being involved in a hit-and-run.
Nationwide, the survey found that the rudest drivers in the country were in Rancho Cordova, California, where an average of 65 out of every 1,000 drivers were cited for rude behavior.
