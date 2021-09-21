BOSTON (CBS) — A part of Boston’s Esplanade may soon be getting a major makeover.
The Esplanade Association, a non-profit, announced on Monday that it has pledged to donate more than $20 million to the state to create the Charlesbank Landing, a two-acre riverfront park enhancement on the esplanade.
It would be located in between the Longfellow Bridge and Museum of Science. The $20 million gift is said to be the largest-ever private gift for a state park in Massachusetts.
“Charlesbank Landing is the culmination of decades of conversations about how to establish a signature waterfront destination on the Esplanade to better connect our visitors with nature and one another,” said Michael J. Nichols, the Executive Director of the Esplanade Association.
One of the main features of the project would be a year-round Esplanade Riverfront Pavilion visitors center.
Overall, the Charlesbank Landing pavilion would be about 10,000 square feet. It would include the visitors center, the park’s first year-round public bathrooms, a café, and a roof deck.
The outdoor space for the Charlesbank landing would include a 7,500 square foot open-air park, an event lawn, a nature play area, an outdoor classroom, and an athletic field for kids.
The Esplanade Association added in their release on Monday they are still waiting on final approval from the state legislature.
To learn more about the Charlesbank Landing project, or view renderings of the park, visit Esplanade.org/Charlesbank.