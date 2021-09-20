TAUNTON (CBS) — A Taunton Police sergeant is on administrative leave after he was arrested early Sunday morning. Forty-nine-year-old Shawn Smith, of Raynham, was charged with OUI causing serious injury after a crash involving his pickup truck and a motorcycle.
Police responded to the crash on Harvey Street near South Crane Avenue at 1:30 a.m. The motorcyclist, a 52-year-old Rehoboth man, had serious injuries and was rushed to a Brockton hospital. He was later transported to Tufts Medical Center in Boston. His injuries are non-life-threatening.
Smith was arrested at the scene after an investigation, Taunton Police said.
He has been with the Taunton Police Department since November 2000.
Massachusetts State Police are helping investigate the crash.
Smith was also charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle.