BOSTON (CBS) – Pfizer said its COVID vaccine can protect kids as young as five. Some Massachusetts parents say it’s about time. Others aren’t so sure. Pfizer and BioNTech announced Monday the company is ready to submit findings to the FDA as soon as possible.
"I'm vaccinated, my family is all fully vaccinated, so I definitely think it's in the right direction," said Rachel Dampolo, on the way to school drop-off.
Pfizer’s announcement says its trial found that when more than 2,200 kids ages 5-11-year-old took the COVID-19 vaccine, it was safe, well-tolerated, and showed “robust antibody responses.” They were given a smaller does, about one-third of what older people get.
Pfizer's announcement says its trial found that when more than 2,200 kids ages 5-11-year-old took the COVID-19 vaccine, it was safe, well-tolerated, and showed "robust antibody responses." They were given a smaller does, about one-third of what older people get.

"I think you're going to have a very similar system for trying to distribute the vaccine in pediatricians' offices," said Dr. Rick Malley, an infectious diseases doctor at Boston Children's Hospital. He said a very slight risk of heart inflammation among boys has kept the U.K. from authorizing pediatric use.
U.S. health officials now have to consider if the risk of COVID outweighs that, as they mull over emergency use authorization. “The greatest majority do very well with COVID-19 infection,” said Dr. Malley. “Therefore, the benefit-risk ratio is a different one than in the older adults.”
He said it could be available by Thanksgiving, giving parents plenty to think about. "When it is time when the doctors say it's safe, yea definitely I want them to get vaccinated," said Watertown dad Rick Stamas.
Pfizer also announced it’s been testing children even younger, between six-months and five years old, and plans to submit those findings to the F.D.A. before the end of the year.