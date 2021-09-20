ROWLEY (CBS) — The Essex County District Attorney’s Office says Dolly Thapa, a woman who was last seen on September 12, has been found safe. The 38-year-old was last seen leaving her friend’s home in Dorchester.
Thapa has been living in Wellesley and was a former Rowley resident.
Rowley, Wellesley, and State Police along with D.A. announced they were looking for the woman on Friday. She was reported missing by her family after she failed to return home as expected.
Over the weekend, the D.A. also released a photo of the Thapa’s car.