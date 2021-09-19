BOSTON (CBS) — In his NFL debut, Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the football and got blown up in pass protection. In Week 2, the rookie running back will be a spectator.
Stevenson was on the inactive list for the Patriots on Sunday, as they face the New York Jets in the Meadowlands. With no listing on the injury report this week, that makes Stevenson a healthy scratch.
The fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma led the entire NFL in preseason rushing yards and touchdowns, but his regular-season debut was less successful. He had one rush for two yards, and one reception for nine yards, while losing a fumble near midfield in the first quarter. Later in the first half, Stevenson was knocked backward by Elandon Roberts, who continued into the backfield and delivered a low hit on Mac Jones — one which drew a penalty.
Stevenson took just five offensive snaps in that game, leading the team to rely heavily on Damien Harris, who himself fumbled late in the game to help contribute to the loss.
Stevenson’s spot on the inactive list clears the way for J.J. Taylor to make his season debut. The second-year running back was inactive for last week’s opener.
Tight end Jonnu Smith, who was listed as questionable play with a hip injury, is active.
The complete list of inactives for Sunday’s Jets-Patriots game is below:
PATRIOTS
TE Devin Asiasi
T Trent Brown
LB Ronnie Perkins
RB Rhamondre Stevenson
LB Kyle Van Noy
DB Shaun Wade
JETS
RB Josh Adams
RB La’Mical Perine
LB Jamien Sherwood
CB Jason Pinnock
DL Jonathan Marshall
WR Denzel Mims
WR Jamison Crowder