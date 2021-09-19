BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots kicker Nick Folk became the proud new owner of a New England franchise record in Sunday’s Week 2 win over the New York Jets.
Folk has put his last 33 field goal attempts through the uprights for the Patriots, surpassing Stephen Gostkowski's previous franchise record of 31 consecutive makes. Folk booted field goals from 46 yards, 49 yards, 32 yards and 26 yards in New England's 25-6 victory on Sunday.
The 36-year-old Folk wasn’t very interested in talking about the record following the win.
"It doesn't matter to me really. I've never been one for records," said Folk. "The credit goes for Jake [Bailey] and Joe [Cardona], the line, Bill [Belichick]. I'm just lucky enough to score points.
“I just want to win,” Folk added. “That’s all I’m about.”
Folk has not missed a field goal in nearly a calendar year, with his last miss coming back on Sept. 20, 2020 against the Seattle Seahawks. He has, however, missed a pair of extra points during his record-setting field goal streak, including one PAT on Sunday.
Folk initially signed with the Patriots in 2019, and was signed to the practice squad ahead of the 2021 season after he was cut in August. But that was more of a book keeping move by New England, as Folk has been the team’s kicker in each of the first two games of the season.