PELHAM, N.H. (CBS) — A Tyngsboro woman was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning with serious injuries after a rollover crash in Pelham, New Hampshire, in which she hit a telephone pole. 51-year-old Talisman Escott was identified as the driver.
Just before midnight, Pelham Police received a call about a crash on Marsh Road. Investigators determined that Escott drove on the road side of the road and hit a telephone pole, splitting it in half.
Her car then hit another vehicle parked in a driveway about 50 feet away from the pole. It then flipped over before coming to a stop on its roof against a tree.
Escott was stuck in the vehicle and had to be extricated by emergency crews. She was first taken to Lowell General Hospital before then being taken to Tufts Medical Center in Boston.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.