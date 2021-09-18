Bogaerts, AL Wild Card-Leading Red Sox Top O's 9-3Xander Bogaerts homered and drove in four runs, carrying the AL wild card-leading Boston Red Sox past the Baltimore Orioles 9-3 Saturday for their fourth straight win.

BC Football Goes To 3-0 With 28-3 Win Over TemplePat Garwo, Travis Levy and Dennis Grosel scored rushing touchdowns as Boston College cruised to a 28-3 victory over Temple on Saturday in a non-conference clash.

Sale Returns, Red Sox Beat Orioles 7-1Chris Sale returned from COVID-19 to pitch five innings of two-hit ball, and Bobby Dalbec homered to help the Boston Red Sox beat Baltimore 7-1 on Friday night and send the Orioles to their 100th loss of the season.

Cowboys-Chargers Preview: Dak Prescott Leads A Depleted Dallas Team Into Los AngelesThe Cowboys' passing attack torched the Bucs for over 400 yards, showing Prescott is fully recovered, but a more balanced attack may better serve them against the Chargers.

Trent Brown Questionable; Kyle Van Noy, Quinn Nordin Ruled Out For Patriots' Week 2 Tilt Vs. JetsPatriots right tackle Trent Brown played just one series last weekend before leaving New England's season opener with a calf injury. But it looks like he'll be back in action Sunday afternoon when the Patriots visit the New York Jets.