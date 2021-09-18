WAKEFIELD (CBS) — A Northeast Metro Tech football player was seriously injured during a game on Saturday. He was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital.
First responders were called to the high school's field around 10:30 a.m. for a report that the 16-year-old boy was unconscious.
Wakefield police and firefighters provided medical attention until Cataldo Ambulance paramedics arrived. The boy's current condition is unknown at this time.
The junior varsity game, which was against Saugus High School, was suspended after the incident.
“Our thoughts and support are with our injured student-athlete, his family, friends, classmates and teammates during this difficult time and we are closely monitoring the situation,” Superintendent DiBarri said in a statement.