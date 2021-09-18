Sale Returns, Red Sox Beat Orioles 7-1Chris Sale returned from COVID-19 to pitch five innings of two-hit ball, and Bobby Dalbec homered to help the Boston Red Sox beat Baltimore 7-1 on Friday night and send the Orioles to their 100th loss of the season.

Cowboys-Chargers Preview: Dak Prescott Leads A Depleted Dallas Team Into Los AngelesThe Cowboys' passing attack torched the Bucs for over 400 yards, showing Prescott is fully recovered, but a more balanced attack may better serve them against the Chargers.

Trent Brown Questionable; Kyle Van Noy, Quinn Nordin Ruled Out For Patriots' Week 2 Tilt Vs. JetsPatriots right tackle Trent Brown played just one series last weekend before leaving New England's season opener with a calf injury. But it looks like he'll be back in action Sunday afternoon when the Patriots visit the New York Jets.

Want To Know Everything About The Long Snapper Position? Let Bill Belichick Regale You With Some HistoryWant to know about long snapping? Bill Belichick can tell you about long snapping -- and then some.

