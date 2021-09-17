BOSTON (CBS) — One in ten Massachusetts residents are owed money, Massachusetts State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg said while unveiling the latest list of unclaimed properties on Thursday. More than new 49,000 properties in the state were added to the list.
"We currently hold over $3.4 billion in unclaimed property at Treasury and it could be yours," said Goldberg. "Call our office today to begin the claims process."
Unclaimed property includes forgotten savings and checking accounts, un-cashed checks, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, dividends, and the contents of unattended safe deposit boxes.
The newest list only included property worth more than $100.
Goldberg urges all citizens to check the complete list at www.findmassmoney.com or call 888-344-MASS.
Accounts are typically considered abandoned after three years of inactivity. Then they are turned over to the state.
Last year, the Treasury processed over 120,000 claims and returned over $139 million in property to its rightful owners.
There is no time limit for a person to claim the property.