Patriots-Jets Week 2 Predictions: Which Team Will Pick Up Its First Win Of Season?The New England Patriots are 0-1. The New York Jets are 0-1. The two division rivals square off Sunday afternoon.

Rookie Quarterbacks Ushering In New Era Of Patriots-Jets RivalrySunday's Patriots-Jets clash will be the start of a new chapter in the AFC East rivalry. Both teams have turned things over to a fresh-faced rookie quarterback, ushering in a new era for both franchises.

Shaun Wade Shares Intricate Details About Patriots, Recalls Mac Jones Beating Cam Newton's 7-On-7 TeamFor rookie cornerback Shaun Wade, the biggest difference between the Ravens' and Patriots' operation is in the weight room.

NFL Week 2 AFC East Preview: 'The Patriots Beat Themselves'The AFC East goes to battle in week 2, as all four teams compete against each other, with the Jets hosting the Patriots and the Bills visiting the Dolphins.

Jonnu Smith (Hip) Added To Patriots' Injury ReportA big addition was made to the Patriots' injury report on Thursday, with tight end Jonnu Smith listed as a limited participant due to a hip issue.