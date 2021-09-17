CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — Boston’s famous “skinny house” in the North End has sold for $1.25 million.

“44 Hull Street received multiple offers and went under agreement for over list price in less than one week,” CL Properties said.

The home is just over 1,100 square feet – but it’s only 10 feet wide.

The skinny house in Boston’s North End. (Image Credit: CL Properties)

It has two bedrooms and one bathroom. There’s also a private garden and roof deck.

The story of the unique building, called a “spite house,” dates back to when a man returned home from the Civil War and learned his brother had taken the property. So the man built the tiny house to block sunlight from his brother’s home.

