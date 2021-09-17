WORCESTER (CBS) — On Friday night, there’s a fundraiser to help Jake Thibeault, a Milton Academy High School hockey star who was seriously injured on the ice earlier this month.
The Worcester Ice Center is hosting a public skate to raise money for Thibeault’s medical care.
Thibeault is one of the top hockey prospects in New England. He plays for Milton Academy and two private clubs. During a hockey tournament, he went hard into the boards and suffered a spinal cord injury that has left him virtually paralyzed from the waist down.
The Ice Center is asking for a minimum donation of $10 per person. All the proceeds will go to Thibeault’s family.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Jake’s family with medical and home construction costs. As of Friday, over $400,000 has been raised.