BOSTON (CBS) — Two banks in Boston were robbed within about a 10-minute timeframe Friday morning.
Boston Police say the Citizens Bank and Santander locations on Hanover Street were held up just after 9 a.m. The suspect is described by officials as a Hispanic male in his early 30s wearing a red jacket and blue jeans.
The incidents are being called armed robberies by police, but no weapons were shown. Also, no one was hurt.
Witnesses told WBZ-TV’s Bill Shields that he tried to get into a Century Bank in the same area, which has a guard. But he decided to not go in, and he fled the area.
As of Friday morning, no arrests have been made.