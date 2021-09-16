WORCESTER (CBS) – Jason Rennie, the man accused of stabbing Marine veteran Tyler Ferrara in the eye during a fight in Worcester, appeared in court on Thursday.
Ferrara's family said a fight broke out on Winter Street on Saturday and the veteran jumped in to protect a woman who was involved.
Prosecutors said that during the fight, Ferrara was stabbed in the eye and suffered “sight-threatening” injuries.
Rennie was arrested following the fight, and is facing charges that include armed assault to murder.
Worcester Police said that when officers arrived, Rennie allegedly dropped two knives. One of them had blood on it.
A defense attorney argued that Ferrara was seen fighting with other people before Rennie became involved.
The judge heard facts of the case and watched surveillance video and a recorded witness interrogation. The evidence was taken under advisement, and the judge said he would render a decision later.
A GoFundMe set up by Ferrara’s friends has surpassed $14,000.