WORCESTER (CBS) – A moose was hit by a car in Worcester, but wandered away during a wild scene Wednesday morning.
The moose was first spotted in the Cambridge Street area just after 3 a.m. It was seen again around 8:30 a.m. galloping down Hollywood Street, but when it crossed onto May Street it collided with the back of a passing car. In video recorded by a witness, the moose staggered briefly and then walked off into a yard.
Massachusetts Environmental Police were called in and the moose was tranquilized.
It was put in a truck so it could be safely removed from the neighborhood.
“The moose has been relocated to an undisclosed location for its own protection,” Environmental Police said in a statement.