PLAINVILLE (CBS) — Plainridge Park Casino opened in 2015 as the state’s first slots parlor. Now there’s a renewed push to make the Plainville gaming facility even bigger.
A hearing was held Tuesday on bills that would authorize the state's Gaming Commission to add up to 30 table games and 250 slot machines.
Massachusetts voters in 2011 voted to allow the state to grant three casino licenses and one slot parlor. The state has brought in more than $800 million in tax revenue from Plainridge, Encore Boston Harbor in Everett and MGM Springfield.
The State House News Service reports that advocates of expanding Plainridge cite competition from Rhode Island casinos.
"Last session, we were concerned about the opening of the casino in Tiverton, Rhode Island, which happened two years ago. In this session, we also know that Rhode Island is planning a major expansion at Twin River. And that will put Plainridge and my communities at a further competitive disadvantage," Rep. Jeff Roy of Franklin said. "We're here to push for a modest expansion of Plainridge so that the commonwealth can best compete with our neighbors to the south, and we can protect the jobs, our local businesses, and the tax revenues that have been generated from Plainridge Park."
A spokesman for Penn National Gaming, which owns Plainridge, said adding 30 new table games would create about 175 new jobs at the casino.