BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots hit the practice field on Wednesday, in their effort to shake off Sunday’s loss to Miami and prepare for this weekend’s game against the Jets.
They did so without starting right tackle Trent Brown and linebacker Kyle Van Noy.
Brown was listed with a calf injury, one which kept him out for most of Sunday's game vs. the Dolphins. Van Noy was listed with a throat injury.
Notably, Dont’a Hightower was not on the injury report. The linebacker left Sunday’s game during the final series, seeming to be in some pain. But he was a full participant with no listed injury on Wednesday.
Offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste was limited with a hamstring injury, while rookie linebacker Ronnie Perkins was limited with a shoulder injury. Both player were inactive on Sunday.
Three players — receiver Nelson Agholor, safety Kyle Dugger, and cornerback Jalen Mills — were listed on the injury report but were full participants in practice. Agholor and Mills are dealing with ankle issues, while Dugger was added for a wrist problem.