Dennis Schroder Is Letting Fans Vote For Which Number He'll Wear With CelticsDennis Schroder needs a new number now that he's a member of the Boston Celtics, and he's leaving that decision up to fans. That could backfire on the point guard.

Peyton Manning Takes Jab At Tom Brady Over Number Change Complaints -- Later Admits That Brady Is RightTom Brady and Peyton Manning had plenty of battles on the football field, with Brady usually coming out on top. Now, Manning is even admitting defeat off the field.

Wild Card Race Is Getting Uncomfortably Tight For Red SoxBuckle up for what should be a dramatic final few weeks of the regular season for the Boston Red Sox.

David Andrews Impressed With Mac Jones, Says Patriots Offensive Line Needs To Do Better Job Protecting QuarterbackIf the Patriots want to bounce back from a Week 1 loss to the Dolphins, the team knows they're going to have to do a much better job keeping Mac Jones clean.

Mariners Beat Red Sox, 5-4, As Wild Card Race TightensThe opener of a critical three-game series between the AL wild-card contenders went to Seattle, thanks, in part, to four unearned runs allowed by the Red Sox.