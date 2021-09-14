CONCORD, N.H. (CBS/AP) – Maura Murray’s family is waiting to hear back from New Hampshire State Police about human bone fragments found recently near Loon Mountain.
Murray, a University of Massachusetts-Amherst nursing student, has been missing for more than 17 years.
Back in 2004, she packed her car, lied to professors about a death in the family and left campus. That night, on a rural road in the northern part of New Hampshire, the 21-year-old crashed her car.
Then she vanished. Investigators say there hasn’t been a single, credible sighting of her since minutes after her car spun into trees and a snowbank along Route 112 in North Haverhill just before 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 9, 2004.
New Hampshire State Police announced Monday that human bone fragments were found in the area of Loon Mountain in Lincoln, New Hampshire, which is about 23 miles from North Haverhill along Route 112.
“A search of the area has been conducted, an investigation is ongoing, and diagnostic testing is pending to determine age and possible sex of the bone fragments,” police said in a statement.
“My family is aware of the recent discovery of bone fragments near Loon Mountain and we ask that the public not interfere with the investigation,” Murray’s sister Julie said in the same statement.
“If these bone fragments belong to a human, they deserve to be correctly identified, their relatives properly notified, and cause of death determined. I have reached out to law enforcement for additional details and am awaiting their response.”
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)