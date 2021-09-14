BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Revolution may be close to full strength for Saturday night’s match against Columbus. Revs forward Gustavo Bou was back on the training pitch with the club on Tuesday.
Bou missed New England’s last two matches after he suffered a “knock” in the club’s 2-0 loss to NYCFC back on Aug. 28. He was a late scratch for a 1-0 victory over Philadelphia on Sept. 3, and missed last Saturday’s 2-0 win over New York City.
But Bou was back on the pitch Tuesday, which vastly improves his chances of seeing some action Saturday night when the Revs host the Columbus Crew at Gillette Stadium.
Another weapon is back in training 🐾‼️#VamosNERevs | @gustavobouok pic.twitter.com/gy1crNsoat
— New England Revolution (@NERevolution) September 14, 2021
Bou has been outstanding for New England this season, earning the first MLS All-Star nod of his career. La Pantera has set career-highs with 12 goals and four assists over 21 matches, and went on a real tear from May 22 to July 3 when he found the back of the net in five straight matches.
New England has gotten Carles Gil back from injury and Tajon Buchanan, Matt Turner, and Adam Buksa back from their international duties in recent weeks. The Revs remain at the top of the MLS standings with 55 points — 14 points ahead of Nashville in the Eastern Conference and 10 points ahead of Seattle for the Supporters’ Shield.
