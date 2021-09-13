How New England's Offseason Additions Fared In Their Patriots DebutAfter an offseason spending spree by Bill Belichick, there are a lot of new faces on the Patriots this season. Here's a look at how they did in Week 1's loss to the Dolphins.

Bill Belichick Addresses Patriots' Penalty Problems: 'In The End, It's Too Many'For a Bill Belichick-coached team, this is most unusual. The Patriots have always been a team that demands discipline and ball security, two issues that were the major culprits for Sunday's 17-16 loss to Miami.

How Mac Jones Compared To Fellow Rookie QBs In NFL DebutsA look at all of the first-round quarterbacks who made their NFL debuts on Sunday.

Bill Belichick Highlights Patriots Week 1 Struggles In Red Zone: 'Not Good Enough'"Most of the games in this league come down to one possession."

No Moral Victories, But It's Hard To Not Feel Good About Patriots And Mac Jones After Week 1 LossThe final score indicates a bad day from the Patriots. The majority of the day indicates there will be a number of wins in the near future.