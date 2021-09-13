LOWELL (CBS) – A large police search is underway for missing woman 21-year-old Iliany Nunez of Lowell.
Lowell Police warned the public that they may see a large number of officers, some with K-9s, searching in neighborhoods throughout the city on Monday. The search may include some back yards and wooded areas.
Nunez was last seen on Westford Street in Lowell.
There was also a large police presence in the area of Technology Drive in Chelmsford as officers searched for Nunez.
Nunez is descried as a Hispanic woman with a medium build. She is around 5'6" tall with shoulder-length dark hair, brown eyes, a nose piercing and glasses. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and a black backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lowell Police at (978) 937-3200.