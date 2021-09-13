MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — A New Hampshire man is accused of putting his own infant daughter in a clothes dryer and turning it on. Manchester police said the baby girl did not appear to be hurt, but 34-year-old Michael Higgins is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
Police said they responded to Kimball Street on Sunday for a domestic incident. Officers determined that a man and a woman were arguing, but did not appear to physically fight.
"However, the woman did divulge to officers during the previous week, on September 8. . . . Higgins had put their infant daughter into the clothes dryer and turned it on," Manchester police said in a statement. "The mother was able to quickly intervene and the baby was removed from the dryer."
Higgins is also facing charges of reckless conduct and criminal threatening.