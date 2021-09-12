FOXBORO (CBS) — It was a big summer for second-year Patriots linebacker Josh Uche. He turned a lot of heads with his play in training camp, and he capped off his preseason with an impressive sack vs. the Giants.
But on Sunday, the football world got to see the improved Uche in real game action. They got to see his power before halftime.
On a third-and-5 at the New England 23-yard line, Tua Tagovailoa took a shotgun snap. Uche rushed off the defensive right side, and in a 1-on-1 situation with left tackle Liam Eichenberg, Uche absolutely bulldozed the 6-foot-5, 310-pound tackle.
Uche then continued on into the backfield to record his first sack of 2021:
That was … powerful.
The sack was Uche’s first tackle of the game, but it was a memorable one.
The sack forced Jason Sanders to attempt a 48-yard field goal. The kicker drilled it, tying the game at 10-10 before halftime.
In that sense, the play didn’t impact the game all that much — though it did kill any hope of a third-down conversion. But it’s one that neither Eichenberg nor Uche nor anyone else will soon forget.