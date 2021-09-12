BOSTON (CBS) — Mac Jones was the big story from Sunday’s Patriots game, as the rookie was making his debut against the Miami Dolphins. But it was corner Jonathan Jones who may have made the biggest play of the contest.
With Miami up 17-16 with just over eight minutes to go in the fourth quarter, the Patriots upped the pressure on Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. With Adrian Phillips and Matt Judon giving chase — and Judon finishing his pressure by piledriving the quarterback after he made his throw — Tagovailoa had to make a desperation toss downfield.
He went looking for Albert Wilson downfield, but the receiver couldn’t come down with the grab. The ball went up into the air and came down in the hands of New England defensive back Jonathan Jones, who did not let the interception slip through his fingertips.
It was a massive play by the New England defense, giving the Patriots the ball at the 50-yard line. Unfortunately for the Patriots, running back Damien Harris fumbled away New England’s possession at the Miami 9-yard line with 3:18 left in the game.
Jones has always been a solid presence in the New England secondary. The corner started his sixth NFL season with a huge play in Week 1.