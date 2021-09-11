BOSTON (CBS) – Paul Veneto has arrived at Ground Zero.
Known as the man pushing an airline beverage cart in honor of the flight crews who died on 9/11 for Paulie’s Push, Veneto arrived at the 9/11 Memorial at about 1:15 p.m. Saturday. He announced his arrival on his Facebook page, saying simply, “Journey’s End.”READ MORE: 9/11 20th Anniversary Remembered In Massachusetts With Several Events
The former United Airlines flight attendant had a scheduled day off on September 11th, 2001, and could only watch helplessly with the rest of the world in disbelief on that day twenty years ago. Many of the crew members who died on those flights were people he knew personally.READ MORE: BC Football Honors 9/11 Hero Welles Crowther With Red-Bandanna Themed Jerseys
“When those crew members knew they weren’t going to make it, they still kept doing their job. It’s mind-boggling to me,” said Veneto in an interview with WBZ-TV.
And for that, he wants to make sure they are remembered as heroes through “Paulie’s Push,” with images of the flight numbers displayed on his cart. Veneto left Logan Airport a week ago and walked 220 miles to Ground Zero.MORE NEWS: Procession Through Lawrence Honors Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo
“We’re supposed to recognize those people. And it’s just the way it happened, they weren’t recognized. So now it’s happening today. And I’m so grateful for that,” said Veneto.