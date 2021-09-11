BOSTON (CBS) – With the weather as crystal clear as it was 20 years ago, those lost on September 11, 2001, were honored at the JFK Library where the 206 names of those with Massachusetts ties were read aloud.

Laura Ogonowski, whose father John was the pilot of hijacked Flight 11, said it gives the victims a voice. “Back when 9/11 happened, everybody vowed never to forget it. So many have never forgotten, and the huge reason is sharing stories of our loved ones.”

Governor Charlie Baker presided over the flag-raising in a commemoration that bonds the families once again who carry a shared burden of loss. “There were heroes everywhere. People who did astonishing things on the worst and final day of their lives,” he said.

Among the heroes honored today was Annette Szivos, who was given the Amy Sweeney Civilian Bravery Award in honor of the flight attendant who relayed crucial information about what was happening on the plane as Flight 11 was hijacked. Szivos saved a drowning man in a Gardner pond back in June.

“To have courage, to do what she did and then I get this honor, it’s just amazing to me,” Szivos said.

The theme for this year’s commemoration is resilience, which is something the families have shown for two decades.

“None of us here today honoring our loved ones allowed 9/11 to completely destroy our lives,” said Laura Ogonowski.

Sonia Puopolo wears her mother’s ring that was found at Ground Zero to comfort her. “Resilience, hope, healing, where there’s darkness there is light,” said Puopolo.

Comfort is what the families bring to each other saying time has healed the wounds but not erased them.