BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston College football team will wear red bandanna-themed jerseys in their game against UMass Saturday to honor a former student who died on September 11, 2001.
Welles Crowther, a New York native who played lacrosse at BC, was an equity trader who died in the south tower during the World Trade Center attacks 20 years ago. The 24-year-old saved several people from the South Tower of the World Trade Center before the building collapsed.
The 1999 BC graduate was well-known for always having a red bandanna with him, and those he helped rescue said he was wearing it on 9/11.
In life, Welles Crowther lived to help others.
The jerseys the Eagles will be wearing say “For Welles” on the back. The numbers will be filled with what the bandanna looked like.
A documentary about Welles’ heroics called “Man In Red Bandana” was released in 2017. Tom Rinaldi, a former ESPN reporter and current Fox Sports reporter, wrote a book about Crowther titled “The Red Bandanna”.
BC’s game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. in Amherst.