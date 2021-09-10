BOW, N.H. (CBS) — Two children from Bow, New Hampshire died in a car crash on I-89 Friday morning. First grader Gavin Oulette and 11th grader Nicholas Oulette were killed in the accident.
Bow School District Superintendent Dean Cascadden first announced the news in a statement to the school community.READ MORE: Families Who Lost Loved Ones On 9/11 Reflect On Last 20 Years
The driver of the car was Tom Oulette, who is the district’s School Resource Officer. He was taken to Concord Hospital “with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries”, according to New Hampshire State Police.
“We have begun to process this event with staff and some of our older students,” said Cascadden in a statement. “The high school implemented a secure campus to notify students and allow them to gather in groups for support and processing.”READ MORE: 'Best Crop We’ve Ever Had': Farmers Excited For Apple Picking Season
Police say they got a call about the crash at around 8:30 a.m. Officials have determined that the car drifted from the right-hand lane into the breakdown lane for an “unknown reason” and then collided with the back of a tractor-trailer.
The school district canceled co-curricular activities Friday. Students were sent home after school to be with their parents and families.MORE NEWS: Revs Invite Boy Battling Brain Cancer To Practice, Making His Dream Come True
I-89 South, south of Exit 2, was closed for approximately five hours before reopening.