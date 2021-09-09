BOSTON (CBS/CNN) – Cambridge-based Moderna is working on a booster shot that also protects against the flu.
The pharmaceutical company announced Thursday it is developing a potential combination vaccine.
“Today we are announcing the first step in our novel respiratory vaccine program with the development of a single dose vaccine that combines a booster against COVID-19 and a booster against flu,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna.
The company reportedly hopes to have the shot ready and available by the fall.
Moderna also submitted its COVID-19 booster shot for FDA approval this month. The shot would be administered six months after a patient receives the second dose of its vaccine.
As it stands, Moderna's vaccine currently only has emergency use authorization.
