By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS/CNN) – Cambridge-based Moderna is working on a booster shot that also protects against the flu.

The pharmaceutical company announced Thursday it is developing a potential combination vaccine.

“Today we are announcing the first step in our novel respiratory vaccine program with the development of a single dose vaccine that combines a booster against COVID-19 and a booster against flu,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna.

The company reportedly hopes to have the shot ready and available by the fall.

Moderna also submitted its COVID-19 booster shot for FDA approval this month. The shot would be administered six months after a patient receives the second dose of its vaccine.

As it stands, Moderna’s vaccine currently only has emergency use authorization.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.)

