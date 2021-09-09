PROVINCETOWN (CBS) – A Cape Air flight with seven people onboard crashed while landing in Provincetown Thursday afternoon.
Cape Air said Flight 2072 was traveling from Logan Airport to Provincetown Airport went it off the runway at about 4 p.m.
Six passengers and one crew member were onboard the twin-engine Cessna 402.
Provincetown Town Manager Alex Morse said everybody survived the crash and all six passengers and the pilot were taken to hospitals.
Provincetown Fire said some patients suffered burns.
There was heavy rain in the area at the time and weather is believed to have been a factor in the crash.
The FAA and NTSB will investigate.
Cape Air said anyone who believes they may have had a family member onboard should call 888-253-4115.