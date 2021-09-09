By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waited a long time to win their second Super Bowl. They actually waited a long time just to win a single playoff game after winning that first Super Bowl way back in the 2002 season.

But Tom Brady arrived, the team won a playoff game and then went ahead and won three more en route to winning a Super Bowl. So you might think that the organization would throw out all the stops for the banner ceremony on national TV on Thursday night for the 2021 season opener.

Instead … the Bucs blasted a DJ Kool song from 1996, shot off some fireworks, and unveiled perhaps the tiniest Super Bowl “banner” in the history of football and fabric.

Look at this thing:

The unveiling of the #Bucs Super Bowl “banners”. They will live right below the Ring of Honor. pic.twitter.com/ALSDikgD10 — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) September 10, 2021

Normally teams like to show off their championship banners. The Bucs appear intent on hiding theirs.

The lack of punch brought about some jokes and bewilderment on the internet:

The Bucs banner unveiling had big "It is your birthday" energy. pic.twitter.com/LRVHZ1cN3m — Tyler Sullivan (@TylerSully) September 10, 2021

The Bucs banner pic.twitter.com/03tbHr4U3g — Lucy Burdge (@LucilleBurdge) September 10, 2021

How is that the Bucs have the world's largest flag with their logo on it at the practice facility, but their Super Bowl "banner" at the stadium is basically a sticker slapped on the outside of the suite level? — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 10, 2021

These guys wouldn’t even spend the time to steal that lame Bucs banner. pic.twitter.com/vMdYNcYU5t — Marc Bertrand (@Marc_Bertrand) September 10, 2021

Glad the Bucs could afford a helmet decal for their Super Bowl banner. pic.twitter.com/e3nBqFvPzw — The Vegas Refund (@VegasRefund) September 10, 2021

The banner wasn’t the only thing that was lame. The entire production, such as it was, didn’t really do much for anybody. Some lights were hung in one end of the stadium to celebrate the two Super Bowl titles, a bunch of people waved a big flag on the field, DJ Kool announced his intention to clear his throat, and then some giant replica Lombardi Trophies were taken down.

There wasn’t a whole lot going on.

Once again, the tweeters weighed in:

I don’t think I’m exaggerating when I say that was the saddest banner raising of all time. — Toucher and Rich (@Toucherandrich) September 10, 2021

The Bucs banner drop was as dramatic as turning on the light over the kitchen sink. Amateurs — Jerry Thornton (@jerrythornton1) September 10, 2021

Technically, not “everyone” was underwhelmed by the proceedings. Dick Vitale sure loved it:

Good for Dickie V, anyway.

The good news for the Bucs? They still have Brady. So they probably won’t have to wait two decades for their next ceremony. Brady’s been a part of some good ones over the course of his career — Ozzy Osbourne! Technology! Franchise legends — and T-Pain! Big productions! It’s not rocket science.

Maybe the Bucs will dial the effort level up to 3 out of 10 if they bring home a third Lombardi Trophy.