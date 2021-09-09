BOSTON (CBS) – In downtown Boston, President Joe Biden’s plans for mandating the COVID-19 vaccine was getting mixed reviews. “We should have vaccinations,” said day care employee Melody Curtis. “It does work,” she said.
Biden wants to make all companies with 100 or more workers require vaccinations, or weekly testing.
For federal employees, his plan goes a step further. He's not only requiring them to get shots, but also taking away the alternative option of testing for them.
"I think you have the right to choose, you should. I'm now being forced into it, so I'm going Sunday," said David Boyd, who's worked with disabled veterans in Boston's, John F. Kennedy Federal building for more than seven years. "It's something that we need to do to stay on the job now, so I'd like to stay employed."
“I think that mandates play an important role,” said Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes, head of the Infectious Diseases Division at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. “What I do hope is that as more people become vaccinated, perhaps in part because of the mandates, others who are still reluctant will see that there’s real value.”