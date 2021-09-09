Mac Jones Jerseys Outselling Tom Brady Jerseys Since Start Of AugustWhether Mac Jones actually fills the shoes of Tom Brady in New England won't be determines for a very long time. In the meantime, Jones has at least outperformed Brady in one area: jersey sales.

Patriots Injury Report: Nelson Agholor, Jalen Mills Sit Out Thursday's PracticeThe Patriots appeared to be pretty healthy heading into the 2021 season. But two newcomers are now in jeopardy of missing Sunday's season opener against the Miami Dolphins.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 1: Raheem Mostert Big Opportunity Against Detroit LionsThe 49ers back could have an explosive opening week in Detroit against the Lions.

Cam Newton Argues There Aren't 32 Quarterbacks Better Than Him In New Teaser VideoCam Newton is very excited for his Funky Friday video.

Matt Judon Is Fitting Right In With The PatriotsAs one of New England's prized free agent signings over the offseason, Matt Judon is going to make a huge impact on the field. It's also being felt in the locker room, where he's setting a new mood for the Patriots defense.