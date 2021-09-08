(MARE) – Jay’Vaughn is an easy-going and humorous boy of African American descent who loves to play basketball and ride his bike. Jay’Vaughn says that when he grows up, he hopes to become a fireman. He is very thoughtful and is always trying to help others. He also has a very creative mind. Jay’Vaughn is al-ways singing, dancing, or writing stories and poems.

Jay’Vaughn does well in school with some additional support. He is particularly strong in his writing skills. He likes to act as a role model and is always trying to help his classmates.

Legally freed for adoption, Jay’Vaughn’s social worker is seeking a loving family of any constellation. His social worker highly suggests that he be the youngest or only child in the home. Additionally, Jay’Vaughn’s social worker would love to connect him with a visiting resource to help him build connections.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.