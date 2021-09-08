BOSTON (CBS) – Police are investigating the death of a man who was shot during the day in Egleston Square on the Jamaica Plain-Roxbury line.
The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon on Washington Street.
"So this is a middle-of-the-day, brazen shooting," said District Attorney Rachael Rollins. "This is a vibrant community. Hardworking people work here, and they deserve to be safe."
The man was transported to the hospital, where he died. Police said he was a man in his 30s, but they have not released his identity.
Police have not made any arrests.