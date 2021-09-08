Patriots Name Captains For 2021 Season: Dont'a Hightower Among Five Veteran CaptainsThe Patriots have their captains for the 2021 season. The five players are well-recognized, long-tenured, homegrown players in New England.

Cam Newton Has 'A Lot' To Get Off His Chest, Doesn't Plan To RetireCam Newton is not currently in the NFL quarterbacking business. He is, however, in the business of making big-market teases.

Bill Belichick Expects Mac Jones To Feel Plenty Of Pressure From Dolphins DefenseMac Jones will certainly feel some pressure ahead of his Patriots and NFL debut on Sunday afternoon. Then he will certainly feel some pressure during that game, with Brian Flores and his blitz-happy Miami Dolphins welcoming Jones into the league.

The Athletic Declares Tom Brady As The Greatest NFL Player EverThe staff at The Athletic set out this summer to rank the top 100 players in the history of the NFL. The player at the top of the list won't surprise anyone in New England.

Report: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson Suffered Dislocated Thumb, 'Some Optimism' He'll Be Able To Play Week 1Rhamondre Stevenson reportedly suffered a dislocated thumb in practice last week.