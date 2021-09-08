BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,362 new confirmed COVID cases and 15 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 721,537. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,936.
There were 57,955 total new tests reported.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.38%.
There are 622 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 167 patients currently in intensive care.