ARLINGTON (CBS) – Two young girls were injured Sunday during separate coyote attacks in Arlington.
Around 5:40 p.m., a 2-year-old girl was in her yard on Epping Street when a coyote bit her back and dragged the girl.
About 10 minutes later, Arlington Police received a second call that a coyote had scratched a 2-year-old girl who was in her yard on Summerhill Road.
Both children were taken to an area hospital for evaluation, but both are expected to be OK.
Police believe the same coyote attacked both children. They searched the area hoping to find the animal but have not yet located it.
Earlier this summer, a 5-year-old boy was attacked by a coyote while he was playing in a backyard sandbox.