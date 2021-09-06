FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots appear to be a healthy bunch heading into the 2021 season. New England had perfect attendance at its first practice of Week 1 on Monday, as the team prepares to host the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

After receiving the weekend off, Patriots players hit the practice field in Foxboro on Labor Day. No one received the day off, and only running back/special teamer Brandon Bolden and practice squad corner D’Angelo Ross were seen sporting red non-contract jerseys at the session.

The Patriots don’t have to release a practice report until midweek, but it appears they’ll be at full strength when they welcome the Dolphins to town on Sunday. That means Mac Jones will have tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry — both of whom battled injuries during training camp and the preseason — at his disposal when the rookie quarterback makes his NFL debut on Sunday.

Smith and Henry were two of the big free agent offseason additions on offense, along with receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne. There are some high hopes for the Patriots offense heading into 2021, but Smith said he isn’t in the business of making predictions when he spoke with reporters after practice.

“We just come in here with a hardhat on and put the work in. We’re working and we expects the results to pay off,” said Smith. “We’re not in the business of making predictions; we’re in the business of making habits. I’ll leave it at that.”

That being said, Smith cannot wait for things to kick off on Sunday afternoon.

“It’s like the first day of school,” he said of Week 1. “Lay your clothes out on the bed. I’m in the hotel room looking at the wall. We have to stop talking about this now because I’m getting those Week 1 feelings and I have to wait a couple more days.”

