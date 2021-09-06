NORTON (CBS) – Ten trash trucks were damaged in a fire at a Waste Management facility in Norton Monday morning. Firefighters were called to a report of heavy smoke on Hill Street at about 6 a.m.
Norton Fire said no additional trucks were damaged after they arrived.
Crews worked at the scene for about seven hours, removing burning trash from the trucks and making sure the fire was extinguished.
The fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office.
Crews from Mansfield, Taunton, North Attleboro and Easton responded to the fire.