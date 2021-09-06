CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
NORTON (CBS) – Ten trash trucks were damaged in a fire at a Waste Management facility in Norton Monday morning. Firefighters were called to a report of heavy smoke on Hill Street at about 6 a.m.

Norton Fire said no additional trucks were damaged after they arrived.

Ten trash trucks were damaged in a fire in Norton (Image credit Mansfield Firefighters Local 1820)

Crews worked at the scene for about seven hours, removing burning trash from the trucks and making sure the fire was extinguished.

The fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office.

Trash trucks damaged in fire in Norton (Image credit Norton Fire Department)

Crews from Mansfield, Taunton, North Attleboro and Easton responded to the fire.

